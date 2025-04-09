Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 43.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 109,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of JXN stock opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.49. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.33.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on JXN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. This trade represents a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,852.68. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.