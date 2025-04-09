Raymond James Lowers Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $23.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 104.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Delek US Trading Down 2.7 %

DK stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 194,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,386. The stock has a market cap of $702.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Delek US has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $32.69.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delek US will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190.60. This trade represents a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Delek US by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Delek US by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 728.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

