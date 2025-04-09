RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in RB Global stock on March 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

RB Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.23. The stock had a trading volume of 220,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.02. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 12,802.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 160,032 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in RB Global by 476.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in RB Global by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Members Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at $2,738,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth $3,590,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RBA. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.64.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,535,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,323.89. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $59,178.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 19,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,756.21. The trade was a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,161 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

