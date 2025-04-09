Realty Invest Transcontinental Acquires 3,500 Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Stock

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,408,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,155,577.20. This represents a 0.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,700 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,716.00.

On Thursday, March 27th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $34,980.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 480 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $8,390.40.

On Monday, March 10th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 21,678 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,204.00.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE TCI opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 0.24. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transcontinental Realty Investors ( NYSE:TCI ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors



Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

