Realty Invest Transcontinental Buys 2,000 Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Stock

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,412,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,688,612.72. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

On Monday, March 31st, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,700 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $29,716.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 480 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $8,390.40.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 3,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,430.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 21,678 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of TCI stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.71 million, a P/E ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 0.24. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Transcontinental Realty Investors ( NYSE:TCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 0.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Transcontinental Realty Investors

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.