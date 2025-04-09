Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2909 per share on Thursday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 51.9% increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBGLY. Barclays downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

