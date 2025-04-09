Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Stock Price Up 4% – Still a Buy?

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 25,741,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 80,203,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

