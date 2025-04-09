Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Trading 5.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 227,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 915,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

RDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $615.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,157,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,528,359.29. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,798 shares of company stock worth $8,961,141. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Redwire by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 69,077.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

