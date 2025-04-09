Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.44 and last traded at $65.03. 482,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,070,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on REG

Regency Centers Trading Up 4.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.