Renaissance Group LLC Acquires 1,168 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Price Performance

Medpace stock opened at $277.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.67 and a 200-day moving average of $335.73. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.02 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.30.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

