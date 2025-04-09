Renaissance Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,745 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.90.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $150.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.25. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.73 and a twelve month high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.27%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares in the company, valued at $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $1,142,842 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

