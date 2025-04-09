Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 247,030 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

