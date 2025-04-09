Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,828 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Cencora by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $274.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.69. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $296.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,928,916.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

