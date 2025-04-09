Renaissance Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Flywire worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,087,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,238,000 after buying an additional 781,711 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,406,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,966,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,818 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James cut Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Flywire Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In related news, Director Gretchen Howard acquired 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,245.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,623.80. This trade represents a 40.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $55,671.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,414.88. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

