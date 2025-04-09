Renaissance Group LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 303,442 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.51% of Materialise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Stock Performance

Materialise stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $246.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

