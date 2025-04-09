Renaissance Group LLC Sells 122 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,088 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,168.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 397,704 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $58,184,000 after acquiring an additional 366,356 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 206,231 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,721 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $472,362,000 after buying an additional 120,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 382,383 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $55,943,000 after buying an additional 70,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $327,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,256.62. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $122,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,198.48. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,990. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.