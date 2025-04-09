Renaissance Group LLC Sells 2,689 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CDW by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in CDW by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of CDW by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $137.31 and a 12-month high of $256.42.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

