Renaissance Group LLC Sells 42 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total value of $111,034.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,805,286.70. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,615,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,000. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $533.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $408.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $472.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $483.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The company has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of -214.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

