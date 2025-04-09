Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 124,100 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $89,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 24.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after buying an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $302.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $245.04 and a 1 year high of $344.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of -302.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently -368.00%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,996.09. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

