Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 197,502 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 159.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of GE Vernova worth $105,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,720,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1,638.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after acquiring an additional 814,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,187,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 555.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 569,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,404,000 after purchasing an additional 482,787 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $286.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.28. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.25 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion and a PE ratio of 51.59.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEV. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.20.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

