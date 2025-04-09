Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,788 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of NetEase worth $88,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in NetEase by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in NetEase by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NetEase by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

NetEase Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $110.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.90.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.45%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

