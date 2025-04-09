Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 321,800 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 140.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Cencora worth $123,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,757,000 after purchasing an additional 550,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cencora by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,513,000 after purchasing an additional 69,142 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cencora by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,956,000 after buying an additional 61,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,326.20. This trade represents a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,675 shares of company stock worth $8,034,778. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $274.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.69. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $296.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.



