Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.50% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $85,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,194.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 520,990 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

