Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,346,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Flowers Foods worth $110,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLO. Truist Financial cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

