Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of Clorox worth $113,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 300.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day moving average is $157.86. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

