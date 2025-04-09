Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 15,700 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.60% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $98,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $298,683.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,330.08. The trade was a 59.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USLM

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

NASDAQ USLM opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.61 and a twelve month high of $159.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.03.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 34.27%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.