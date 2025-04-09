Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ASML stock on March 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $595.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $711.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $722.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ASML by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of ASML by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 4.0% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

