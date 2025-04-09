Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $98,901.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,126,499.68. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $32,217.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,567.40. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $1,286,568 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18,981.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after buying an additional 177,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

