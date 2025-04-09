Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in W. R. Berkley stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) on 3/31/2025.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,515 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 43.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 105.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 238,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,552,000 after buying an additional 82,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WRB

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.