Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dell Technologies stock on April 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/4/2025.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $71.39. 2,275,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,271,550. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.38.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

