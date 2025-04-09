Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Parcel Service stock on April 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 4/4/2025.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.13 and a 52 week high of $153.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 483,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,859,000 after buying an additional 112,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 194,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,528,000 after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Baird R W downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.32.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

