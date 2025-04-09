Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of RH (NYSE:RH). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in RH stock on April 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 4/4/2025.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.11. The stock had a trading volume of 900,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,043. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.37. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RH by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in RH by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total value of $268,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,880 shares of company stock valued at $24,550,754. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RH. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on RH from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.94.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

