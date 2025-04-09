ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,706,000 after buying an additional 566,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $118,605,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $939,114,000 after purchasing an additional 380,383 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,973,000 after purchasing an additional 250,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $50,364,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $204.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $172.19 and a one year high of $263.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $2,145,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,265. This represents a 48.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,004 shares of company stock worth $9,618,128. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

