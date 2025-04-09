Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,316 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 954.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.85.

Illumina Stock Down 4.3 %

ILMN stock opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.78.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

