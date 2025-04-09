Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.02.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

