Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $2,018,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5,624.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 316,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $6,158,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 4.5 %

Dollar General stock opened at $87.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.14. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.