Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 71,078 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.289 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

