Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $4.43 Million in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 159,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 205.88%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.