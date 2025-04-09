Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $5.68 Million Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 81.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in NRG Energy by 47.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $117.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average is $96.24.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

