Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Broderick Brian C increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 763.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $244.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.94.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $177.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -708.16 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $217.84.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,496. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,030,790. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

