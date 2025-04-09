Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 46,878 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $445,988,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,869,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 130.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,287,000 after purchasing an additional 781,955 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,845,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,661,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Trading Down 5.9 %

ENTG opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

View Our Latest Report on Entegris

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.