Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. This represents a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 4.3 %

DLTR stock opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $131.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.84.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

