Reviewing ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Avinger”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $31.39 million 9.36 -$22.09 million ($0.70) -15.19 Avinger $7.26 million 0.22 -$18.32 million ($11.06) -0.04

Analyst Recommendations

Avinger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ClearPoint Neuro and Avinger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 3 0 3.00 Avinger 0 0 0 0 0.00

ClearPoint Neuro currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.18%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Avinger.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of Avinger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -59.64% -62.10% -38.39% Avinger -261.06% -5,527.11% -123.25%

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Avinger on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

(Get Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB; license and research agreement with Koninklijke Philips N.V., UCB Biopharma SRL, and University of California and San Francisco; and development and license agreement with NE Scientific, LLC. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Avinger

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. Its lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles; the Ocelot and Tigereye family of devices, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. The company is also developing IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.