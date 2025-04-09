Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) traded down 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.24 and last traded at $53.10. 294,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 532,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.32.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $3,861,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,247.60. The trade was a 65.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $102,347.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,891.22. This trade represents a 33.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,781,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

