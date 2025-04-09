Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,502,148 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 105,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Rio Tinto Group worth $88,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3,035.7% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 232,539 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.23 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

