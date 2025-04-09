RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Plans $0.14 Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 84.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

RSF stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

