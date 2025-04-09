Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 2.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $35.03. Approximately 19,160,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 23,072,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $32,740,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $316,133.40. This represents a 99.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $957,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 822,825 shares in the company, valued at $31,522,425.75. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,646,134 shares of company stock valued at $132,604,246. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 139.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

