Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $12.55. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 4,605,855 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -74.78 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 801.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 2,101.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 44,992 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,837 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 330,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 46,856 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

