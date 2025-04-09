Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at KeyCorp

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $345.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.68.

NYSE:ROK opened at $217.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.43. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.29 and a 12 month high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $245,874.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $329,114.56. This represents a 42.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,260.96. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

