Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $56.45. 1,165,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,749,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Roku Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 2.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,994,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,936.26. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $561,913.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,485. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,306. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 11,626.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Roku by 274.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

